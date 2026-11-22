בשורה לנהגים בשומרון: כביש עוקף פונדוק ייפתח (צילום: רועי חדי)

After about eight years of planning and development, the first section of the Funduq bypass, known as Mevo Shomron Road, is expected to open to traffic in about a week. The rest of the road is expected to open within about a month.

The new road is intended to improve safety and traffic flow in Samaria and provide easier travel between communities in the region and Kfar Saba and central Israel.

The first section to open will run from the Jinsafut junction toward Yakir, Emmanuel, the Kedumim bloc, the Barkan Industrial Zone and Kiryat Netafim. The eastern section, toward Havat Gilad, Kedumim and northern Samaria communities, is expected to open later.

Ahead of the opening, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Karnei Shomron Council head Yonatan Kuznitz toured the construction site with representatives of the Netivei Israel national transport infrastructure company and the contractors carrying out the work.

During the tour, the two were briefed on the project's progress and preparations for opening the sections.

The road has been one of the main projects Dagan has advanced over the past eight years. Kuznitz has also worked on the project over the past three years in cooperation with the regional council.

Dagan said, "After years of work, we are preparing to open the first phase of Mevo Shomron Road-the Funduq bypass-which will connect Samaria's communities to Kfar Saba and central Israel and make Samaria the true center of the country-not only historically and in terms of security, but also in terms of transportation".

He said the project is part of a broader plan to develop transportation infrastructure in the region, "In the coming years, every resident of the country will be able to travel from Kfar Saba to the communities along the mountain ridge and in northern Samaria on a divided highway with two lanes in each direction, at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour. This is an enormous investment of more than a quarter of a billion shekels, and together we have the privilege of building the Land of Israel, paving new roads, providing security and safety, and moving toward our clear vision: one million residents in Samaria".

Dagan thanked the partners who helped bring the new road to fruition, "I would like to thank Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Netivei Israel, Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth and former Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, who initiated the order that allowed us to begin work here. Thank you also to my fellow local authority heads for their strong partnership throughout the process. We are building our country and winning".

Kuznitz said, "Thank God that we have the privilege of opening the Funduq bypass section, Mevo Shomron Road, together with Netivei Israel. This is one phase of a broader project for residents, coming to fruition after more than eight years of work together with Yossi Dagan, whom I want to thank. With God's help, we will continue to develop all of Samaria".