Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and MK Ahmad Tibi clashed on social media after Netanyahu called for Arabic text to be removed from official signs and documents in Israel.

The prime minister's son published a post arguing that there was no justification for continuing to use Arabic on official signs, given Hebrew's status as Israel's sole official language.

Netanyahu wrote, "It is time to remove Arabic text from all official signs and documents in the country. Israel is not a binational state".

He added, "Arabic is the sole official language in 22 countries. Hebrew is an official language in only one country. There is no reason for Arabic to have official status here".

Netanyahu also addressed Israel's Arab citizens, writing, "If 'Israeli Arabs' are 'Israeli' enough to receive child allowances and National Insurance benefits, they can be Israeli enough to read basic Hebrew".

MK Ahmad Tibi responded with a personal attack on Netanyahu, linking his remarks to his father, the prime minister.

Tibi wrote, "Yair Netanyahu, Arabic is a mother tongue. Your racism is apparently your father's tongue". He added, "The Arabic language will remain, and your father will disappear from our political lives soon. And so will you".