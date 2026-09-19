New details have emerged about the Iranian threat against Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the emergency operation that brought him from Miami back to Israel in December 2025.

According to a report by Newsmax, Israeli intelligence discovered an alleged Iranian plot targeting Yair Netanyahu while he was living in the Hallandale Beach area near Miami. Intelligence assessments indicated that Iranian operatives were already in the area and had been monitoring his residence and movements.

The reports emerged after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed in a live interview with Channel 14 that Iran had attempted to assassinate one of his sons. At the time, he did not identify which son was targeted. The publication of details surrounding the case had previously been restricted by Israel’s military censor.

The ISA later confirmed that Yair Netanyahu was urgently returned to Israel following what it described as a "significant threat" to harm him. The agency said that, following a security assessment, a decision was made to urgently extract him and his security team and bring them back to Israel. The ISA did not publicly specify the nature of the threat or confirm Iran as the source.

Col. (res.) Ronen Cohen, chairman of the Advisory Committee for the Security of Dignitaries, had previously described the incident as an attempted elimination that was thwarted "at the very last minute." Publication of information relating to the case was prohibited at the time.

Following the intelligence warning, US authorities were reportedly alerted, and Yair Netanyahu was instructed to leave the area immediately. According to the reports, he departed without taking his personal belongings and flew urgently to Israel, arriving on December 7, 2025.

The operation reportedly required additional security personnel to be brought in. According to Israeli media reports, members of Yair Netanyahu’s security detail were reinforced by ISA personnel who had been assigned to President Isaac Herzog during his visit to New York. The agents were transferred to Miami to assist with the emergency extraction.

Israeli security officials subsequently offered a more cautious description of the incident, saying they were not aware of a terrorist cell in Florida that had been arrested immediately before carrying out an attack. They said, however, that the Israeli security establishment had intelligence concerning an intention to harm senior Israeli figures, including Yair Netanyahu, and that precautionary measures were taken as a result.