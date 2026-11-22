Streets in Jerusalem's Har Nof neighborhood have been marked in the Waze navigation app as closed to vehicles on Shabbat since last weekend, the neighborhood's community administration announced.

The move is intended to prevent the app from routing drivers seeking to reach Highway 16 or nearby roads through the streets of the haredi neighborhood.

The digital update follows incidents in which Shabbat barriers in the neighborhood were breached and vehicles entered its streets over the weekend.

The community administration said the arrangement with Waze was reached following discussions with the company, and that the navigation system would be updated accordingly before the start of Shabbat.

Alongside the change in the app, physical barriers and signs have been placed at the entrances to Har Nof indicating that vehicles may not enter the neighborhood on Shabbat. The administration emphasized that the closures do not apply to emergency and rescue vehicles, which will continue to have access to the neighborhood at all times.

Residents were also asked to notify relatives and guests in advance not to drive to the area during Shabbat, to prevent friction and preserve the neighborhood's character.