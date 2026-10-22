Malaysia announced Wednesday that government employees will no longer be permitted to use the Waze navigation application, citing concerns that its connections to Israel could pose risks to national security and personal data, The Associated Press reported.

In a statement issued by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's office, the government explained that the restriction was based on Waze Mobile Limited's incorporation in Israel and its status as a data controller operating under Israeli law.

“Sensitive government information and the personal data of citizens must be protected from being exploited by the Israeli regime in a manner that could compromise national security and sovereignty," the statement said.

Anwar also encouraged Malaysians outside the public sector to stop using Waze and adopt locally developed navigation services instead.

The government specifically recommended TuJu, a Malaysian navigation application that it said provides strong safeguards for users' personal information and data security.

The Prime Minister's Office emphasized that the restriction reflects the country's broader approach toward Israel.

The “government maintains a firm stance; we will close any avenues that the Israeli regime could exploit to threaten the security of the nation and its people," the statement added.

Waze, which was founded by Israelis Ehud Shabtai, Amir Shinar and Uri Levine, was purchased by Google in 2013 for $966 million.

Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country, does not maintain diplomatic relations or direct economic ties with Israel.

Its government has consistently supported the establishment of a Palestinian state and criticized Israeli policies in Judea and Samaria and Gaza.

The absence of diplomatic relations has also been reflected in Malaysia's treatment of individuals advocating closer ties with Israel.

In December 2023, Malaysian authorities arrested a citizen after he published a social media video calling for peace with Israel.

Later that month, Kuala Lumpur prohibited Israeli-flagged cargo vessels from entering Malaysian ports in response to Israel's military actions in Gaza.

At the time, Malaysian authorities accused Israel of disregarding "basic humanitarian principles".

The country has also previously reported alleged Israeli intelligence activity on its territory.

In 2022, Malaysian authorities announced the arrest of individuals suspected of working for the Mossad in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Malaysian officials, the intended target was a Palestinian Arab who had been operating on behalf of Hamas.