Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called Monday for concrete steps to implement the framework agreement with Israel during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

According to a statement from Salam’s office quoted by AFP, the Lebanese prime minister “stressed the need to move to the stage of implementation of the tripartite framework and translation of the principles of reciprocity and phased implementation into practical steps and tangible results on the ground, leading to the restoration of Lebanon’s full sovereignty, the achievement of a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, and the confinement of weapons to the state throughout its territory."

Salam also “called for the establishment of a credible verification mechanism to monitor implementation and ensure compliance with the commitments" and emphasized the importance of continued American assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces, which have been tasked with the difficult process of disarming Hezbollah.

The US State Department said Rubio reiterated Washington’s support for the framework and Lebanon’s efforts to strengthen government authority.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ strong commitment to supporting Lebanon as it implements the Trilateral Framework, which represents the only path to a durable peace between Lebanon and Israel," the statement said.

It added, "Secretary Rubio commended Prime Minister Salam’s government for its efforts to extend state authority and reaffirmed United States support for a sovereign Lebanese state outside of the pernicious influence of Hezbollah and Iran."

The framework , reached in June with US mediation, calls for Israel to withdraw its forces from Lebanon in stages as Hezbollah is fully disarmed. As Israeli forces leave designated areas, the Lebanese military is to deploy in those locations, which have been identified as “pilot zones."

The United States has subsequently helped facilitate further Israeli-Lebanese negotiations. During one meeting in Rome, the sides discussed potential members of an oversight mechanism that would monitor the Lebanese army’s deployment in the designated areas and supervise efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure and weapons.