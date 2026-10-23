Federal prosecutors detail charges against Utah man accused of making online threats to sy

A 22-year-old man from Ogden, Utah, has been indicted on multiple federal felony charges after allegedly threatening to bomb a synagogue, with investigators discovering six improvised explosive devices during a search of his residence, KUTV reported Thursday.

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Utah announced that the suspect faces charges including possession of an unregistered destructive device, making threats to kill or injure people and destroy property using explosives, and attempting to commit a hate crime.

According to federal prosecutors, the investigation began after the man published threatening messages online in December 2025.

One of the posts explicitly stated, "I want to blow up a synagogue," authorities said.

The FBI subsequently contacted the Ogden City Police Department, and federal and local investigators visited the suspect's residence.

After obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement officers discovered six improvised explosive pipe bombs and an additional insert device.

Investigators also recovered materials and components that could be used to manufacture additional explosive devices, along with a black Samsung cellphone, two rifles, magazines, and ammunition.

Authorities later secured a separate warrant to examine the suspect's phone.

A review of the device revealed that he had conducted an internet search for a nearby synagogue in November 2025, approximately one month before allegedly posting the threats.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against the suspect on Wednesday. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

The case follows another incident involving a Utah resident accused of threatening Jewish houses of worship.

Last year, the New York Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man from Utah shortly before he could enter Manhattan, following social media threats to carry out a shooting at synagogues in the area.