Why would a people forget Hashem precisely when they had the most reason to be grateful to Him?

That is the warning issued by the prophet Hosea in this week's Haftorah (Hosea 12:13-14:10, according to Ashkenazi custom). Prosperity, far from strengthening the Jewish people's faith, can at times become the very reason they lose sight of Hashem.

"When they were fed, they became satisfied; when they were satisfied, their hearts became proud. Therefore, they forgot Me" (Hosea 13:6).

Hosea's words describe a gradual change. First the people enjoy abundance. Then they grow accustomed to it. Eventually, what they once regarded as a blessing becomes something they assume will always be there.

The preceding verse recalls a very different time: "I knew you in the wilderness, in the land of great drought" (Hosea 13:5). In the wilderness, the Israelites could not take food, water or even survival for granted. Their dependence on Hashem was evident every day.

But in the Land of Israel, where they could cultivate fields, build homes and enjoy the fruits of their labor, that awareness faded. Commenting on Hosea 13:6, Rashi (Rabbi Shlomo Yitzchaki, 1040-1105) explains that the abundance the Israelites enjoyed upon entering the Land led them to become satisfied and arrogant.

It was not their prosperity that Hosea condemned. It was their response to it.

Moshe had issued a similar warning before the Israelites entered the Land. After describing the prosperity awaiting them, he cautioned against saying, "My power and the might of my hand have gotten me this wealth" (Deuteronomy 8:17).

In the following verse, Moshe reminds the Israelites that Hashem is the One who gives them the ability to achieve success. Human effort and accomplishment are essential, but they must be accompanied by an awareness of their limits and their Divine source.

Israel's experience on October 7, 2023, offers a particularly sobering illustration of the dangers Hosea identified.

Over the decades, the Jewish state built a formidable military, developed sophisticated intelligence capabilities and constructed advanced defenses along its borders. These accomplishments helped protect millions of Israelis and gave the country good reason to take pride in what it had achieved.

Yet on October 7, Hamas terrorists breached the Gaza border, attacked Israeli communities and military posts, murdered civilians and soldiers, and abducted hostages. The scale of the disaster exposed failures that Israel's technological and military advantages had not prevented.

The IDF's subsequent investigations revealed how confidence in Israel's defenses and prevailing intelligence assumptions contributed to a dangerous underestimation of the threat posed by Hamas.

Hosea was describing spiritual forgetfulness, not military failure. Yet his warning identifies a weakness that can affect individuals and nations alike: Success can make us less conscious of our limitations and less willing to question what we think we know.

When a system has worked successfully for years, it is tempting to assume it will continue to do so. An enemy who has refrained from launching a major assault is presumed to be deterred, and evidence that challenges that assumption can be too easily dismissed.

For Israel, the lesson is not to become less strong. It must continue developing the weapons, intelligence and defenses required to protect its people. But real strength also means being prepared to question accepted assessments, heed uncomfortable warnings and recognize that even the most sophisticated defenses have vulnerabilities.

Hosea reminds us that our national achievements should deepen our gratitude to Hashem, not convince us that we are entirely self-sufficient. True strength requires the humility to recognize our limitations, both in what we can accomplish and in what we can foresee.

A nation need not become weak to be vulnerable. Sometimes the danger begins when it can no longer imagine that its strength might possibly ever fail.