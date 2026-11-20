Israeli airline Israir has signed a cooperation agreement with American Airlines, one of the world's largest carriers, aimed at expanding its international network and strengthening its position on the Tel Aviv-New York route.

The agreement is expected to give Israir passengers access to connecting flights across the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean, without requiring the Israeli carrier to operate additional long-haul routes.

Under the agreement, which will be implemented in stages, Israir plans to place its flight code on American Airlines' nonstop flights between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Tel Aviv.

The airlines will also work to establish an interline agreement, allowing passengers to connect between their respective flights. A codeshare arrangement will enable Israir to market flights operated by American under its own flight code.

JFK Airport will serve as the partnership's central hub, providing Israeli travelers with access to American's extensive domestic and international network.

Israir currently operates five weekly flights between Tel Aviv and New York using Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The agreement comes ahead of American Airlines' planned return to Israel, with daily nonstop flights between JFK and Tel Aviv scheduled to resume on March 27, 2027, using Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

Both carriers offer business-class cabins with lie-flat seats. Eligible Israir business-class passengers and American Airlines Flagship Business passengers can access The Greenwich Lounge at JFK, which offers dining, wines, showers, and other amenities.

American Airlines operates more than 6,000 daily flights to over 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million passengers annually.

Israir CEO Uri Sirkis welcomed the agreement, describing it as a milestone for the company.

"We feel greatly privileged to enter into this strategic partnership with American Airlines, one of the world's leading airlines. This cooperation marks a significant milestone for Israir and for travelers in Israel," he said.

Sirkis added that combining American's global network with Israir's position in the Israeli market would provide passengers with greater connectivity, an improved travel experience, and easier access to destinations across North America and beyond.

Anmol Bhargava, American Airlines' senior vice president of alliances, said the partnership would offer travelers more convenient connections and create additional opportunities for Israir customers traveling through JFK.

The airlines also intend to explore expanding their codeshare agreement following the initial implementation phase, potentially including additional benefits for members of American's AAdvantage loyalty program.

The financial terms have not been disclosed, and the airlines have not provided revenue projections or a detailed implementation timetable.

For Israir, the agreement represents an opportunity to attract passengers traveling beyond New York and strengthen its competitive position in the international aviation market.