Parshat Vayeitzei contains a large portion of the story of the last of our forefathers, Yaakov. Yaakov had, at the end of last week’s Parshah, departed from his parent’s house, and was journeying to the house of Lavan, his uncle, in search of a wife. Yaakov would end up marrying two daughters of Lavan, our matriarchs Rachel and Leah; famously, Yaakov intended to marry Rachel, but, out of her pure generosity of spirit, Rachel would allow Leah to marry Yaakov first.

While the above story is emotional, and as detailed in Midrash Rabbah [Intro. To Megillat Eichah], is the secret that will allow Rachel’s prayers to be answered, ahead of all other tefillot of our illustrious ancestors [her willingness to allow another wife for Yaakov, ahead of her own self interest, inspires Hashem, so to speak, to forego the transgressions of his children, Am Yisrael], the question is still asked by dozens of commentaries-the Torah, while not yet given, was kept by the Avot [see Yoma 28]--included in the commandments of the Torah is a prohibition on marrying two sisters! What then, gave Yaakov the right to marry both Rachel and Leah?

In a powerfully moving and motivating approach, Ramban clarifies [Bereishit 26’ 5’], that while the Avot voluntarily kept the Torah, this non-binding commitment was only followed while in Eretz Yisrael. Thus, Yaakov married two sisters outside of the Holy Land, while in Charan at the house of Lavan. Indeed, when Yaakov would re-enter Eretz Yisrael decades later, Rachel, the wife who was married second, would pass away almost immediately. Ramban also explains, that this is the reason why Rachel is not buried with Yaakov and Leah in the מערת המכפלה-for it would be a slight to Am Yisrael to have one of our great patriarchs buried together with his two wives, representing a relationship that would be forbidden in the future.

May we take the lesson of the Ramban to heart, and perform the Mitzvot, when in Eretz Yisrael, with added dedication.