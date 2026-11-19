Eighteen hours into one of the most consequential bombing missions in recent American military history, two U.S. Air Force pilots aboard a B-2 stealth bomber spotted a city emerging from the darkness below.

“Holy s-, that’s Tehran!" one of them exclaimed.

For years, the pilots had trained for precisely this kind of operation. But this time, the mission was real, and their aircraft was approaching one of Iran's most heavily fortified nuclear facilities.

A new investigation published by Air & Space Forces Magazine reveals previously undisclosed details of Operation Midnight Hammer, the June 2025 American strikes against Iran's nuclear infrastructure. Based on interviews with B-2 crew members, the report provides an extraordinary account of the preparations, execution, and aftermath of the mission.

As the bombers approached their targets, the pilots checked their instruments, monitored their timing, and prepared their weapons. Outside, a reddish moon hung over the Iranian landscape.

“We’re doing this. This is real," the crew recalled.

Minutes later, the bomb bay doors opened. Two 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs were released toward the underground Fordow nuclear enrichment facility.

It marked the first combat use of the powerful bunker-busting weapons, designed to penetrate deeply buried and reinforced targets.

The sudden release of the enormous payload made the bomber noticeably lighter and more maneuverable.

One pilot wanted to leave the area immediately. His colleague insisted on waiting to observe the impact.

The seconds passed. Five, ten, fifteen.

Then came the explosion.

A massive fireball rose approximately ten stories into the sky, illuminating the mountainous terrain below as though night had suddenly turned into day.

The pilots had witnessed the opening moments of the American attack on Fordow.

According to the investigation, Operation Midnight Hammer represented the culmination of approximately 15 years of military planning and technological development.

Seven B-2 bombers departed Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri for a round-trip mission lasting roughly 37 hours. The aircraft were operated by 14 pilots from the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings, equally divided between active-duty personnel and members of the Missouri Air National Guard.

Six bombers were assigned to Fordow, while a seventh targeted the Natanz nuclear facility. At the same time, submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles struck another nuclear site in Isfahan.

The wider operation involved approximately 125 aircraft, including F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightning IIs, F-16 Fighting Falcons, A-10 attack aircraft, and dozens of aerial refueling tankers.

The investigation also details an elaborate deception operation intended to conceal the actual strike force.

Additional B-2 bombers flew westward, attracting public attention and encouraging speculation that American aircraft were repositioning toward the Pacific. Meanwhile, the aircraft assigned to attack Iran followed a different route toward the Middle East.

Some pilots had told their families only that they were leaving for training missions. Others provided no explanation at all.

The operation was so secret that the crews departed without official mission call signs and before the operation had received its final name.

The report also highlights the importance of Israeli military operations in the days preceding the American strikes.

According to one senior B-2 pilot interviewed by the magazine, Israeli Air Force attacks against Iranian air defenses significantly reduced the threats facing the American bombers.

Israeli F-35 and F-15 aircraft had targeted elements of Iran's defensive infrastructure, helping create more favorable conditions for the U.S. mission.

The American planners nevertheless faced a last-minute complication.

Iranian forces had attempted to protect Fordow's ventilation shafts by covering them with concrete. As a result, the first American bombs had to destroy the protective barriers before subsequent strikes could reach the underground infrastructure.

The sequence required exceptional precision. The bombers had to arrive at carefully coordinated intervals, with only a narrow margin for timing errors.

The first aircraft struck at approximately 2:10 a.m. local time. Following bombers then released additional weapons against the facility.

In total, 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs were dropped during the operation.

Despite concerns about Iranian air defenses, post-mission assessments indicated that Iranian forces had not fired directly at the B-2 bombers during their attack runs.

As the aircraft departed Iranian airspace, their crews remained alert to possible threats.

Only after leaving the danger zone did the lead crew transmit a reassuring message confirming that they were safe.

The pilots were still flying home when President Donald Trump publicly announced the operation. They learned that their previously secret mission had become international news during subsequent aerial refueling.

After returning to Missouri, the crews were reunited with their families and underwent medical checks and operational debriefings.

The strikes caused substantial damage to Iran's nuclear infrastructure, although the precise extent of the destruction remains uncertain.

David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security and a former United Nations weapons inspector, told the magazine that Iran's centrifuge program had been severely disrupted and would be extremely difficult to restore to its previous capabilities.

For the pilots, the mission marked the culmination of years of preparation and a grueling test of endurance.

What began as a classified flight from Missouri ended with massive explosions deep inside Iran, and with the crews returning home after one of the longest and most closely guarded bombing operations in modern American military history.