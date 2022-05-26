Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was interviewed on stage at the Israeli Conservatism Conference in Jerusalem by Israeli and NBA basketball star Omri Caspi.

Friedman was asked about Jerusalem Day.

“You can’t have a situation where people are waving Palestinian or Hamas flags at Be'er Sheva University and Jews can’t march with flags in Jerusalem,” he said. “You can’t have that. You can also use a little bit of common sense and not go out of your way to create violence. So there’s a balance.”

He continued: “But look, the Jewish people cannot compromise their ability to celebrate Jerusalem Day. It’s one of the greatest days over the last 2,000 years, so they have to celebrate that, and they should celebrate it. If there’s a way to do it in a way which doesn’t poke people in the eye, I’m not a huge fan of poking people in the eye if it’s just not necessary. But short of that, they should have a wonderful day.”