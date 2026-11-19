MK Gilad Kariv (The Democrats) announced Thursday that he will not chair Knesset committee hearings on legislation concerning the attorney general's powers, amid concerns over a potential conflict of interest involving a criminal investigation against him.

In a letter to Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik, Kariv said he would refrain from presiding over discussions on the bill to repeal changes to the attorney general's powers.

The decision comes as Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has yet to determine whether to pursue criminal proceedings against Kariv over allegations that he leaked a classified transcript from the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

"I hereby inform you that I do not intend to chair the deliberations on the bill in question in my capacity as chairman of the committee established to discuss it and the additional bills concerning the repeal of the change to the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee," Kariv wrote.

He explained that his decision was intended to "prevent any appearance of impropriety or grounds for criticism, and to prevent any delay or obstacle to advancing this urgent and important bill."

Kariv was previously questioned by police on suspicion of leaking classified material from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The investigation has since concluded, and the case has been transferred to the attorney general for a decision on whether to proceed with charges.

The situation raised concerns over Kariv's involvement in legislation affecting the powers of the same attorney general responsible for deciding the future of his case.

The Lavi organization recently appealed to the chairman of the Knesset Arrangements Committee and the Knesset legal adviser, demanding that Kariv be prevented from chairing the committee handling the legislation.

The organization argued that his appointment would create a conflict of interest and warned that it would petition the Supreme Court if its demand was not met.

Kariv's announcement comes as lawmakers move forward with efforts to repeal several judicial reform measures, including changes to the Judicial Selection Committee and legislation concerning the attorney general's powers.