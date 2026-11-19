A call by Dr. Zvi Sadan for the right to organize and prepare for war, alongside claims by Dr. Mordechai Kedar about the impact of family reunification on the Bedouin population in the Negev, took center stage at a conference titled "The National Aspirations of the Arabs," held last night (Wednesday) by Professors for a Strong Israel and the Israel Defense and Security Forum. Speakers also made sharply worded remarks about Arab parties, protests against the government and relations between Jews and Arabs in Israel.

Middle East scholar Dr. Mordechai Kedar devoted part of his lecture at the conference to what he described as the danger posed by the growing strength of Arab parties.

Kedar said, "Jihad is not just carried out through bombs. Migration jihad is what is happening in Europe and the United States, and political jihad is what is happening in the Knesset."

He also addressed family reunification involving Bedouin men in the Negev and Palestinian women from the Hebron area, claiming that it is changing the identity of the local population. He said, "They approve family reunification here for men with women they have never known. That is what is happening in the Negev with the Bedouin. They brought hundreds, if not thousands, of women from the Hebron Hills. What we have in the Negev is no longer Bedouin, it is Palestinian Arab."

In another part of his lecture, Kedar addressed the protests on Kaplan Street, presenting them as part of what he described as a broader phenomenon in Jewish society. He said, "The demonstrations here on Kaplan are Jews destroying their own home with their own hands. They destroyed the Air Force. This did not begin or end with Gush Katif. There is a self-destructive urge here that Jews have suffered from since the days of Muhammad to this day."

Alongside Kedar's lecture, the conference featured a panel moderated by attorney Odelia Kadmi. Participants included Dr. Zvi Sadan and Prof. Asher Yahalom of Professors for a Strong Israel, Itai Medina of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, and Amit Assa, a former senior ISA official.

One of the panel's most striking remarks came from Sadan, who called for the right-wing camp to organize. He said, "Given the challenge facing us today, the right must organize as an army and prepare for war. Not initiate it, but prepare."

Sadan later criticized former President Reuven Rivlin's "tribes speech," arguing that the approach it presented leads to the fragmentation of Israeli society. He said, "In his tribes speech, Rivlin knowingly and deliberately proposed the Lebanonization of the State of Israel."

Sadan also addressed developments he believes have taken place among Israel's Arab public. He said, "The Arabs underwent a process of radicalization at our universities. It was the Jews who stirred up Arab nationalism within the State of Israel."

Itai Medina focused his remarks on Arab parties and the ideological affiliations he attributes to them. Referring to the Joint List, he said, "The Joint List is a continuation of Fatah." Speaking about the Ra'am party, he said, "Throughout the Arab world, they are outlawing the Muslim Brotherhood - in Jordan, Egypt, the United States, in various countries - and only in Israel do they say they can be partners in forming a government."

Later in the panel, Amit Assa also made a sharply worded remark, saying, "837,000 people in Israel betrayed me in the election. I gave them rights, and they betrayed me."