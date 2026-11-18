Aharon Zoldan, the son of Ido (Idudi) Zoldan, who was murdered in a shooting attack in Samaria, became engaged to Tzurit Klein on Wednesday evening.

The engagement took place just two days before the anniversary of his father's murder, which falls this Friday, the 10th of Kislev.

Miriam Zoldan, Ido's mother and the groom's grandmother, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the family's deep emotions and memories that accompany them even at moments of joy. She recalled, "On the day of the funeral, Hagit Rein, who had lost her son, told me, 'Miriam, how fortunate you are.' I said to her, 'How are we fortunate? Today we are burying our Idudi.' Then she told me, 'You are fortunate that he left you two children'".

Miriam added emotionally, "Now I see that she was right. Today, thank God, we have the privilege of attending his engagement celebration. There truly is continuity, and the tree has not been cut down. There are branches, there are roots".

She said the great joy was also mixed with the pain of her son's absence, adding, "Thank God, there truly is tremendous emotion and great joy, mixed with painful memories of Idudi, who is not here with us".

The family celebration also highlighted a special connection between the two families: the bride's father, Noam Klein of Hamakom, was Ido Zoldan's study partner during their time at the Beit El Yeshiva. Now, years later, their children are preparing to build a Jewish home together.

The couple chose to open their engagement announcement with verses from Psalms, "Our soul waits for the Lord; He is our help and our shield. For in Him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in His holy name. May Your loving-kindness, Lord, be upon us, as we have placed our hope in You".

They continued, "With hearts full of immense gratitude to God, blessed be He, for His infinite kindness, we are happy and excited to announce our engagement, Tzurit and Aharon".