The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, as well as other emergency response organizations, are expanding preparations for potential earthquakes, natural disasters, and missile strikes that could leave large numbers of people trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

The preparations follow a 4.5-magnitude earthquake near Eilat on November 11 and renewed concerns about the possibility of Iranian missile attacks against Israel. The IDU has designated 2027 as the Earthquake Year, with plans to restore and strengthen the country's earthquake preparedness and disaster-response capabilities. The organization has begun strengthening its search-and-rescue capabilities, focusing on locating survivors trapped beneath rubble with the assistance of trained dogs and drones.

The IDU recently held a two-day intensive training course covering search-and-rescue operations at simulated earthquake sites. Participants received instruction in deploying search dogs and drones around collapsed structures and conducting searches through simulated building debris.

The IDU is also coordinating with other emergency response organizations, including SAR Israel, a newly established group comprising former YAMAM personnel and specialists from other Israeli elite units. The organizations are working to develop complementary capabilities for responding to large-scale emergencies, whether caused by natural disasters or military attacks.

Yekutiel Ben Yaakov, director of the Israel Dog Unit, said preparations must take place before a disaster occurs.

"We absolutely must ready ourselves to be in a position to respond to such disasters. Better to be ready to respond and not to need to, than to be in a position where we are needed but unready to respond quickly and efficiently. In Israel, everyone is great at responding after the fact. If we take the right steps now and prepare ourselves, we can save many lives, G-d forbid should the need arise," he said.

As part of its preparations, the IDU has issued an alert to hundreds of volunteers throughout Israel, asking them to review their readiness and remain available for potential large-scale emergencies. The organization is expanding its preparedness beyond its regular security and missing-person search operations to include national disaster response.

The expanded preparations are intended to improve the ability of civilian search-and-rescue teams to operate alongside national emergency services in the event of a major disaster, when locating and extracting people trapped beneath collapsed buildings could become an urgent priority.