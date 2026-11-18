US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace has warned that the ceasefire in Gaza could collapse unless Israel and Hamas fulfill their obligations under the American-backed agreement, according to a report obtained by Reuters.

The 12-page document, the board's second report to the UN Security Council since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, criticizes both sides for failing to implement key provisions of the agreement. Its findings are expected to be presented to the Security Council in New York later this month.

According to Reuters, the report identifies the gap between the commitments made under the agreement and their implementation as the greatest threat to the diplomatic process.

Although the ceasefire has largely brought an end to major combat operations, efforts to disarm Hamas, withdraw Israeli forces and begin rebuilding Gaza have made little progress.

In July, Hamas accepted a roadmap proposed by the Board of Peace that would require the terrorist organization to relinquish its weapons and hand administrative control of Gaza to a transitional civilian authority. Israel rejected the proposal, insisting that its forces would not withdraw before Hamas was dismantled.

The report argues that continued Israeli strikes against Hamas targets are complicating efforts to determine whether the terrorist organization intends to implement the roadmap. At the same time, it acknowledges that Hamas terrorists have continued attacking Israeli troops, meaning neither side has fully complied with the commitment to halt military operations.

The board also criticizes the Israeli government for failing to reach decisions concerning the establishment of a civilian Palestinian police force intended to assume responsibility for law enforcement in Gaza.

According to the document, Israeli restrictions on the entry of equipment and supplies, combined with insufficient funding, have undermined preparations for winter weather. Heavy rainfall recently flooded displacement camps across Gaza, where large numbers of residents continue to live in temporary shelters and damaged buildings.

The report also accuses Hamas of imposing taxes on goods entering Gaza, contributing to difficulties in obtaining essential commodities.

More than two million Palestinian Arabs are currently concentrated in approximately one-third of Gaza, according to the report, while Israeli forces control the remaining territory.

The Board of Peace was established by Trump to supervise the implementation of his plan to end the war that began following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

The agreement, which took effect in October 2025, has received considerable international support, although several Western allies have expressed reservations about the board's role.

Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office nor Hamas's political representatives immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment on the document.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated that Israel would not withdraw its forces from Gaza until Hamas had been dismantled and the territory fully demilitarized.