When assessing a business in the credit industry, where I work, last year's financial statements are only the starting point. The important question is whether its source of income will hold up over the next five years, and whether the industry in which it operates is about to change. A business can report healthy profits while still operating in an industry that technology is poised to erode.

The debate over haredi employment takes the opposite approach. We look at last year's report and argue about it. According to the Labor Ministry's labor market report, the employment rate among haredi men stood at 53% in 2025, one percentage point higher than in 2015. Ten years of committees and targets, and the figure has barely moved.

This year, it finally moved. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the employment rate among haredi men reached 57% in the third quarter of 2026, its highest level in decades. This is a quarterly figure, and the measurement methodology has changed, so it is too early to celebrate. But two consecutive quarters of growth are a sign worth noting.

A credit underwriter would ask the following question here: Where are the new workers being directed, and will those occupations remain viable? According to the Israel Democracy Institute's Statistical Report on Haredi Society in Israel, about 30% of employed haredi men work in education, and only about 5% in high-tech. For years, the state has tried to change that mix, with some investment going toward technology training and helping people with no experience enter high-tech. It is precisely these entry-level pathways that need to be examined to determine whether demand for workers will hold up, because that is exactly where the door is narrowing.

It is called the junior hiring crisis, and it is already reflected in the data. According to the Israeli Employment Service, about 16,300 job seekers from high-tech occupations were registered in May 2026, a record outside periods of emergency. In early 2022, they accounted for about 4% of all job seekers; by 2026, that figure had reached about 11%. And according to Portland Trust figures published in Israel Hayom, of roughly 6,500 computer science graduates in 2024, only about 360 found work in research and development in Israel.

In the United States, Stanford researchers published an update to their study in August: Since late 2022, employment among young people aged 22 to 25 in the occupations most exposed to artificial intelligence has fallen by about 11%, while in less-exposed occupations it has risen by about 10%. The impact came mainly through reduced hiring rather than layoffs. The researchers are cautious and do not conclude that AI alone caused this. Neither do I. But a credit underwriter does not wait for an industry to collapse before revising an assessment.

In credit terms, a training program aimed primarily at junior positions in programming, customer service or back-office work concentrates investment in a sector under technological pressure. No credit committee would approve that level of concentration without asking questions.

Income that remains sustainable over the next decade will be increasingly tied to productivity: how much each worker produces. In certain tasks, one worker using AI tools can already produce what previously required several workers. The training worth investing in teaches people to work with these tools, operate them and build on them. Anyone who chooses to start a business rather than seek a job will face the same test: Does the business generate income that will last?

I see this in my own field as well. Some of the work that once occupied junior analysts in the credit industry-collecting documents, cross-checking data and conducting preliminary checks-can already be streamlined using digital tools and artificial intelligence. What remains for people is the exercise of judgment and responsibility for the decision. These are the skills worth developing among those entering the labor market today.

A good credit underwriter looks at the industry, not just the borrower. Those planning the integration of haredim into the workforce should do the same: examine whether the occupations people are being trained for will remain viable in 2030, and invest in advanced manufacturing, robotics, rapid construction and artificial intelligence. If we continue training people for jobs that are steadily disappearing, we will waste another decade.

The author is vice president of strategy and innovation at Novo Millennium, a company providing credit secured by real estate. His work focuses on business strategy, innovation and the impact of artificial intelligence on the credit industry and the labor market. His Telegram channel: t.me/Topazram