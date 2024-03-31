Several Israeli tech companies have announced that they will allow employees to demonstrate against the government in Jerusalem without needing to use vacation days.

Among the companies are web hosting service WIX, workflow management platform Monday, and Meta, which owns Facebook and several other social media platforms.

The protest is expected to take place from Sunday to Wednesday this week.

Last night, protests against the government in Tel Aviv grew violent, with confrontations against the police, bonfires, blocked roads, and attempts to overturn police vehicles. The police eventually used a water cannon and mounted officers to disperse the crowd. 16 individuals were arrested.

A new addition to the protests are a portion of the families of the hostages, who claim the Prime Minister is an obstacle to a prisoner exchange deal and must be replaced.