Following the success of the first mail collection center run by participants in the Ohel Sarah disability empowerment program, the organization has opened another branch at its Kedem Center on Hayarden Street in Bnei Brak.

The initiative's success and positive customer feedback, alongside inquiries from leading delivery companies, led to the expansion and the opening of the new branch. Participants run the service, gain experience working with customers, and take responsibility for carrying out various tasks.

The work is tailored to their abilities and individual needs, enabling participants who use symbol-based communication and support sheets to take part and perform their roles successfully.

Beyond serving the public, the initiative offers a practical model of adapted employment, enabling people with disabilities to join a real working environment, develop independence and experience a sense of achievement and capability. The participants' smiles and customers' satisfaction illustrate the potential of appropriate inclusion, professional support and equal opportunities to enter the workforce.

Shalom Genger, the initiative's director and head of employment and day services at Ohel Sarah, said, "Seeing the participants on the front lines, managing mail collection and providing professional, dedicated service to the public is daily proof of their abilities. This initiative demonstrates that when we create an adapted work environment and make processes accessible, not only do the participants gain a sense of capability and independence, but the entire community also benefits from excellent service and an exceptional human experience. We are already working on the next stages and expanding our partnerships."

Malka Weinberg, director of Ohel Sarah, said, "The opening of the additional branch is a moment of great pride for us. The initiative's success and the positive feedback demonstrate that this is a meaningful model that successfully combines public service with a genuine opportunity for our participants. Every day, we see how trust, appropriate accommodations and professional support enable them to take responsibility, succeed and demonstrate their abilities. This activity is another expression of the vision of Ohel Sarah's founders, the late Rabbi and Rebbetzin Ginzburg, who believed in every participant's abilities and in the importance of giving everyone a genuine opportunity to realize their potential. We will continue working to expand the initiative, open more doors to employment for our participants and give them the tools for independence, inclusion and success."