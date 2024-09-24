As he does every year, David Laron, CEO of Israel Post, arrived at the Western Wall Plaza and handed over a collection of letters addressed to God, which had been sent from around the world and collected by Israel Post over the past year (5784), to Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.

The letters were given to the rabbi to be placed in the Western Wall so that they may reach their destination just before the month of Tishrei.

Each year, letters are sent from various countries to "God," in the hope and prayer that they will reach their destination, even without a formal address. The letters are addressed to "God," "Hashem," and other names, with addresses such as "Jerusalem," "The Western Wall," "The Holy Land," and more.

This year, fewer letters were received compared to previous years, but they came from a wide range of countries, led by the United States and Russia, as well as other countries like Canada, Brazil, Cyprus, Poland, and a single letter sent from Israel.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, said, "It is an honor for me to receive the letters that people from all over the world have sent to God and to place them among the stones of the Western Wall – a place that is the gateway to heaven, where all prayers pass. Especially this year, we are in need of the blessing: 'May the year and its curses end, and may a new year and its blessings begin,' with prayers for the safe return of the hostages, for the well-being of the soldiers and the wounded, for peace and unity among the people of Israel, and for a good inscription and sealing in the Book of Life."

David Laron, CEO of Israel Post, added, "We never know what is written in the letters sent to God by mail, and we always maintain the sanctity of privacy for those who sent their personal prayers. This year, I am sure that among the personal prayers is our collective prayer for the speedy return of the hostages, for the swift recovery of the physically and emotionally wounded, for the safe return of those displaced from their homes, and for the safety of the soldiers defending us on the various fronts."