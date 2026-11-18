The Givati Brigade Heritage and Memorial Museum at Fort Yoav is reopening for the first time since the October 7th massacre. Following the Sword of Iron war and the heavy losses suffered by the brigade, the museum needed to expand to honor its newly fallen soldiers and the stories of its troops' heroism.

The redesigned exhibition combines advanced technological displays, interactive stations, historical artifacts and weapons with documentation of battles and operational activity in Gaza and Lebanon. Together, they tell the story of the Givati Brigade from the War of Independence to the present day.

Givati Brigade commander Colonel Netanel Shamaka says, "The Givati Brigade is a home of values, heritage and camaraderie, connecting generations of soldiers and commanders. Each generation receives the legacy of its predecessors, adds its own chapter and passes it on. Today, too, we continue to write the brigade's story and shape the legacy that will be passed on to future generations. The Givati Museum commemorates the path we have traveled, but also reminds us that our story continues to be written anew every day."

A new amphitheater and memorial wall have been built in the fortress courtyard, bearing the names of the brigade's fallen soldiers throughout its history and providing bereaved families and the public with a place to reflect on their memory. The project was managed by the Israel Government Tourism Corporation, funded by the Ministry of Heritage, and carried out in cooperation with the Defense Ministry's Soldier Commemoration Unit, the Givati Brigade House Association, Navitas Petroleum, the Rothberg Foundation, the Defense Ministry's Engineering and Construction Department and the IDF Southern Command's Construction District 563.

Elad Ehrenfeld, CEO of the Israel Government Tourism Corporation, said, "The renovation of the Givati Museum at Fort Yoav is about much more than preserving a historic site. It connects the legacy of the battles on which the state was founded with the story of the brigade's soldiers, who continue to defend it today. Investment in heritage and memorial infrastructure is an investment in our national memory and in passing it on to future generations, and we are proud to take part in a project of such great historical significance and importance to our values."

Fort Yoav, known during the War of Independence as "the monster on the hill", was one of the main Egyptian strongholds and was captured on November 9, 1948, after seven attempts. It subsequently became the Givati Brigade's heritage and memorial center. Now, 78 years after its capture, new chapters recounting the heroism, combat and sacrifice of the brigade's soldiers during the Sword of Iron war are being added to its story.

Itai Granek, director general of the Ministry of Heritage, added, "October 7 made clear to all of us that Israel's heritage is not a closed chapter, but a living, breathing reality. When the heavy toll on the Givati Brigade became clear, we understood that preserving what already existed was not enough, and that our national memory must reflect the heroism of the present. We therefore decided to dismantle the museum and rebuild it, creating a memorial complex accessible to every citizen. Our heritage is made up of the memorial stones of our fallen, but no less so of our moral obligation to honor those wounded in Israel's wars who bear the scars of battle. We have rebuilt the walls here to ensure that the names of these heroes remain engraved forever in the heart of the nation."