A day after ending his term as Knesset speaker, Amir Ohana encountered an obstacle to his next role. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had intended to appoint him Strategic Affairs Minister in the caretaker government, but Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara made clear that the appointment requires Knesset approval.

According to the attorney general's position, a Knesset member who is not already serving as a minister cannot join the caretaker government and take charge of an inactive ministry without approval from the plenum.

The difficulty for Netanyahu is that his bloc has lacked a Knesset majority since the 26th Knesset was sworn in about a week ago.

Ohana's case differs from that of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who also received the interior portfolio last week. Since Sa'ar was already a member of the government, transferring the portfolio to him did not require a Knesset vote.