Controlled detonation of 400 mines in the Golan Heights

The Defense Ministry's Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Clearance Authority is continuing to clear minefields in the Golan Heights, having cleared approximately 1,000 dunams in the Beit Hameches-Ein Almin area in 2026. On Monday, approximately 400 Syrian mines were destroyed.

The authority works year-round to clear minefields and unexploded ordnance across the country as part of a multiyear plan to release land suspected of containing mines for agriculture, commerce, industry and housing.

Over the past year, the authority has cleared more than 16,000,000 of land suspected of containing mines and unexploded ordnance across Israel, including thousands of square meters in the Golan Heights.