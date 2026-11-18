The Or L'Achim organization has issued an unusual warning about a missionary gathering being presented to the public as a musical evening, scheduled to take place this coming Thursday near Bnei Brak.

Members of the group "Solo Israel", who are affiliated with the Messianic Jewish community, are expected to perform at the event.

Rabbi Binyamin Volkan, director of the organization's department for combating missionary activity and cults, warned, "It is unacceptable to try to convert Jews under the guise of a musical evening."

According to an investigation by the organization's activists, the venue hosting the event is not used for routine community gatherings. Instead, it periodically holds musical evenings that attract a broad audience unaware of its identity and affiliation with the Messianic community.

The organization noted that previous events of this kind also drew young people and attendees wearing kippahs who had seen advertisements. However, after Or L'Achim activists met them at the entrance and explained the nature of the evening, many chose to turn around rather than enter.

Ahead of the event, various groups announced that a protest and prayer rally would be held outside the venue this coming Thursday to raise public awareness and prevent unsuspecting passersby from entering.