Offensive flyers have been distributed in mailboxes in Geula, Mea She'arim, Zichron Moshe, Sarei Yisrael, Beis Yisrael, and surrounding areas.

In response, Yad L'Achim has dispatched activists to collect the dangerous material, post warning notices, and drive cars with loudspeakers alerting residents of the threat.

Officials say that Jerusalem continues to be a main draw for missionaries who arrive Israel with the specific goal of preaching to its Jewish residents. The past year has seen missionaries using public transportation and preaching to the passengers seated next to them.

"Overall, missionaries have been taking advantage of the fear and uncertainty created by the Gaza war to hunt Jewish souls," Yad L'Achim warned.

Just last week, Yad L'Achim revealed that the missionaries are targeting soldiers and Jews who have been forced to leave their homes in the south and north. International missionary organizations surreptitiously preach to Jews as part of a "humanitarian aid" campaign.

"Yad L'Achim calls on the pubic to remain vigilant, and asks anyone who comes into contact with missionaries or who is interested in receiving information about them to call the organization's emergency hotline at *9234, 24 hours a day," the organization said.