הרצוג לקרויזר: התקוממתי כשתקפו אותך בבית החולים

President Isaac Herzog opened his consultation with the Otzma Yehudit party on Thursday morning with a personal message to Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, condemning an attack on him at a hospital several weeks ago.

Herzog said, "I saw what you went through with your infant son at the hospital. I was deeply appalled by what I saw. Such behavior is completely unacceptable".

He added, "Political views and positions must not intrude on situations in which we are living our lives as private individuals. I wish you good health and success in raising your child."