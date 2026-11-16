REPORT: Trump expanding foreign terror organization list | Bianca Across The Nation

The Trump administration has expanded its campaign against international drug cartels and criminal networks, adding the Guatemala-based Los Lorenzana organization to its list of designated foreign terrorist organizations. The latest designation brings the total to 22 groups across Latin America and the Caribbean, according to a report aired on Newsmax.

The decision provides U.S. law enforcement agencies with additional legal tools to target criminal organizations, including tougher immigration restrictions and provisions concerning material support for terrorist groups. The measures are part of the administration's broader effort to disrupt cartel operations and strengthen security along the southern border.

During a report on Newsmax's Bianca Across the Nation, border correspondent Jason Jones explained that Los Lorenzana operates as a regional criminal organization with direct connections to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, one of the country's most powerful drug trafficking organizations, with operations extending internationally.

According to the report, the organization's connections to the Sinaloa cartel were a significant factor behind the State Department's decision to designate it as a foreign terrorist organization.

The latest move follows the designation of eight Mexican cartels under the administration's broader counter-cartel strategy, which combines law enforcement measures with military and intelligence capabilities.

Jones reported that the Trump administration has increasingly relied on the Department of War and U.S. intelligence agencies to pursue criminal networks operating throughout the Western Hemisphere. These efforts include operations along the southern border and cooperation through a U.S.-led counter-cartel coalition involving countries across the region.

The Newsmax report also highlighted recent reductions in drug-related deaths in the United States as an indicator of progress in the broader fight against narcotics trafficking.

Citing figures from the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Jones reported that opioid-related deaths had declined by 15.3% over the previous 12 months, while deaths involving synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, had fallen by 18.7%.

The figures also showed a 14.1% reduction in methamphetamine-related deaths and a 6.3% decline in cocaine-related deaths during the same period.

The report presented these figures as part of the administration's wider efforts to combat drug trafficking and reduce the impact of illegal narcotics on American communities.

The designation of Los Lorenzana adds another organization to the growing list of criminal networks subject to U.S. counterterrorism measures. The administration's strategy extends beyond the U.S.-Mexico border, targeting the regional networks that support major cartels and facilitate their operations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

According to Newsmax, the administration views the expanding terrorist designation policy, combined with military, intelligence and border enforcement operations, as a central component of its campaign to weaken international cartels and protect American citizens.