New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday denounced the vandalism of four school buses serving Jewish schools in Brooklyn, after the vehicles were found covered with swastikas and antisemitic graffiti.

"The antisemitic vandalism targeting school buses in South Williamsburg is abhorrent. Every New Yorker - especially our children - deserves to live free of such hatred," Mamdani said in a statement.

"My team is in contact with the NYPD and community leaders. We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to confront antisemitism, hold those responsible accountable and ensure that hatred has no place in our city," he added.

Hochul also condemned the incident, emphasizing the impact of antisemitic intimidation on Jewish children and their families.

"As a mother and grandmother, it sickens me to think of children arriving at school to find their buses defaced with swastikas and hateful antisemitic messages. No Jewish child or family should have to endure this kind of fear and intimidation," the governor said.

She called for criminal action against those responsible, stating, "Those responsible must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Mamdani's condemnation came amid longstanding criticism from members of New York City's Jewish community over his positions on Israel.

During his mayoral campaign, he faced controversy over statements made on October 8, 2023 , one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada".

The criticism continued after he took office. On his first day as mayor, Mamdani revoked several executive orders concerning Israel that had been issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams.

He also became the first mayor of New York City to boycott the annual Israel Day Parade.

Hochul, who has expressed support for Israel, faced criticism of her own for endorsing Mamdani during the mayoral election despite concerns about his rhetoric.

The governor later said she had encouraged Mamdani to improve relations with the city's Jewish community.

In an August interview with The New York Times, Hochul suggested that Mamdani should devote greater attention to managing the city rather than engaging in controversies involving Israel.

Asked whether the mayor's statements about Israel could make Jewish New Yorkers uncomfortable, Hochul stressed the importance of focusing on municipal responsibilities.

“I encourage him to - ‘Let’s focus on blocking and tackling of city government,’" she said.