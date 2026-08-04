The Hesder Yeshiva “Birkat Yosef" in Alon Moreh is among the recipients of the 2026 Defense Minister’s Prize. The prize, awarded annually to employers, academic institutions, and local authorities, recognizes significant and ongoing activity benefiting reservists and their families.

This year, alongside the yeshiva, the prize was also awarded to Amdocs, Bezeq, Israel Electric Corporation, Direct Insurance, KONE, Applied Materials, JFrog, Ayalon Highways, “Acharai!" Association, the Caesarea Development Company, Yaron Ofir Engineers Ltd., Cardiovalve, Autobrains Technologies Ltd, the Municipality of Ma’ale Adumim, the Ashdod Municipality, the Nachal Soreq Regional Council, the Lehavim Local Council, Reichman University, Ono Academic College, the Ariel Technological College for Engineers and SCE - Samy S. Shimon Academic College of Engineering.

The Defense Minister’s Prize is intended to recognize public and private bodies that see reservists as a national asset and work throughout the year to create a work, study, and support environment that enables them. Among the criteria examined is the scope of assistance provided to reservists and their families, employment and study flexibility, welfare and recognition initiatives, support during extended service periods, and organizational policies that encourage the reserves array.

This year, more than 1,000 recommendations were received from reservists and their families. After a professional screening process, 99 final candidates were brought before the Prize Committee, including 76 employers, 13 academic institutions, and 10 local authorities.

The Prize Committee was chaired by the head of the Department for Discharged Soldiers and Reservists in the Ministry of Defense, Ilan Hennes, together with the Chief Reservist Officer, Brigadier General (ret.) Beni Ben Ari. The selection process included a professional review of all candidates, collection and verification of recommendations and testimonies, and a discussion by representatives of government ministries, the defense establishment, the business sector, academia, and local government.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said: “Reservists are the backbone of Israel’s security. Since October 7, they and their families have borne a heavy, sustained burden out of a sense of mission and responsibility to the country. The Defense Minister’s Prize expresses our appreciation not only for them, but also for the employers, academic institutions, and local authorities that choose to stand by their side, show flexibility, and provide support. Strengthening the reserves system is a national mission, and we will continue to act so that anyone who enlists to defend the State of Israel will know that the State and Israeli society stand behind them."