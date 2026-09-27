For eight hundred days, while a nation stood united in grief, one IDF reservist fought his own battle far from the front lines, a battle where silence carried the heaviest weight.

His sacred duty was one of the most painful missions imaginable: caring for those who did not return, accompanying Israel's fallen on their final journeys with sensitivity, honor, and awe. Day after day, he looked into the aching eyes of bereaved parents, widows, and orphans, assuring them their loved one's sacrifice would never be forgotten.

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Helping the family of a financially struggling solider

When his shift ended and the uniform came off, a second war began. "I step through the door and watch my wife, my hero, fading before my eyes," he says.

His wife is battling a relentless illness that knows no pause or leave. The cost of her ongoing treatment has drained the family, far beyond what any reserve soldier should have to carry after 800 days of service.

"I find myself suffocating between two overwhelming realities," he says. "Carrying the sacred grief of an entire nation on my shoulders while watching my own sanctuary crumble. I cannot abandon my duty, but I cannot bear to watch my family suffer."

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Nearly $30,000 has already been raised by people who read this family's story and chose to help.

He gave everything to care for Israel's heroes. Now he stands without a safety net, asking not for pity, but for the chance to keep going.

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