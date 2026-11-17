About 50 young women are expected to enlist tomorrow (Wednesday) in a renewed pilot program to integrate women as combat soldiers in frontline armored units, Ynet reported.

The initiative is being launched after years of delays and following a Supreme Court ruling requiring the IDF to begin the trial by November 2026.

Last April, the court ruled that the IDF must launch the pilot by November this year, emphasizing its obligation to ensure equal opportunities for men and women in combat assignments.

Despite the planned enlistment, some of the young women still do not know where they will train. According to the report, basic training is expected to take place at Camp Hayun, near Shizafon Base, and the women will be assigned to the Armored Corps' training brigade, the 460th Brigade.

The decision to integrate women into frontline armored units has sparked significant controversy over the past year between the IDF and religious Zionist rabbis and yeshiva heads.

In June, the heads of 25 hesder yeshivas, representing about a third of all such institutions, announced that they would stop directing their students to the Armored Corps beginning with the next enlistment cycle.

The yeshiva heads explained that men and women serving together in the confined space of a tank raises difficulties under Jewish law and undermines religious soldiers' ability to maintain their religious way of life.

However, they stressed that this was not a call to refuse military service and that yeshiva students would continue to enlist in other IDF combat units.

Following the controversy, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir directed that the women train at a separate base and that men and women not be assigned to the same tank. The IDF explained that the need to expand its combat forces had grown following the prolonged period of fighting and that the trial would be conducted in accordance with the Joint Service Order.