A month and a half after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the appointment of an external investigator to examine security failures on Flydubai flights, the investigation has yet to begin, no team has been established and not a single meeting has been held on the matter, Galei Tzahal reported Tuesday morning.

Immediately after the incident, Netanyahu instructed National Security Adviser Shmuel Ben Ezra to appoint an external investigator to examine security failures on foreign airlines' flights to Israel.

Maj. Gen. (res.) Moti Baruch was selected for the role and was to head a joint team comprising representatives of the National Security Council, the Transportation Ministry, the ISA and the Mossad.

Despite the time that has passed, however, the team has not been established and Baruch has yet to begin the investigation. Sources familiar with the details told Army Radio that the delays stem from bureaucratic issues, including appointment letters and technical approvals.

Senior officials involved in the matter expressed concern that there was a deliberate attempt to delay the investigation. They warned that without a thorough examination of the failures at the Transportation Ministry and the ISA, gaps could remain in security for foreign airlines' flights.

Galei Tzahal also reported that Avri Cohen, head of the Transportation Ministry's Security Division, had been removed as head of the team establishing the National Civil Low-Altitude Airspace Authority, which oversees civilian drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the report, the Security Division headed by Cohen was responsible for checking the backgrounds of crew members on foreign airlines' flights to Israel. Allegations of failures in his area of responsibility emerged as part of the affair.

Cohen, who had been slated to head the new authority, is no longer leading its establishment and did not apply for the tender for its permanent director. The report added that he is expected to step down as head of the Security Division and retire from the Transportation Ministry in several months.