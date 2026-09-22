Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today (Tuesday) with the family of Netanel Shakron, who was murdered in the Binyamin terror attack before Yom Kippur, and said that his murderer could be the first person to be executed under the death penalty law for terrorists.

During the conversation, Netanyahu addressed Yoav, Netanel’s son, who was at the scene of the attack and survived: “We captured the murderer and recently passed a death penalty law. We have a major struggle ahead of us, and we will continue to fight."

Netanyahu added: “We are entering the refugee camps, but unfortunately, that was not enough to save your dear father’s life. It is possible that your dear father’s case will be the first implementation of the death penalty law for terrorists."

The Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu expressed his “deepest condolences" to the family, on his own behalf and on behalf of his wife, Sara, following the murder of the family’s father.

It added that the Prime Minister described Netanel as a hero and a “dedicated reserve soldier," as well as a family man who, in Netanyahu’s words, was an example through his dedication and sacrifice for the rebuilding of the Jewish people in their homeland.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to Netanyahu’s remarks, welcoming his support for executing Netanel Shakron’s murderer under the law: “I commend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for supporting the execution of Netanel Shakron’s murderer under the death penalty law for terrorists that we passed."

He added: “The path to victory over terrorism runs through changing the conceptual framework and creating strong deterrence. The gallows are an important tool in this struggle, as part of a comprehensive change in approach."