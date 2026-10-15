Marking two years since the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the IDF on Thursday revealed a letter written by Sinwar’s son, Ibrahim, at the start of the war, when he was just 10 years old. The letter was recovered by IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip in 2024.

In the letter, addressed to his father, Ibrahim expresses how much he misses him, mentioning that in his spare time he "makes pistols, tanks, and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard," and declares his desire "to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews."

Attached to the letter are drawings made by Ibrahim depicting weapons, tanks near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, and missiles being launched toward Israel.

"The letter and drawings illustrate how Sinwar's murderous ideology is reflected in the upbringing of his children, revealing the impact of Hamas' values of hatred and violence on the younger generation in the Gaza Strip," the IDF stated.

The translation of the letter:

"I, Ibrahim

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Beloved father, I miss you very much! I want to hug you and see you victorious, and I want to proclaim 'Allah is the greatest,' hold a Kalashnikov, and shoot Jews. When will you come back and sleep with your arms around me? I am constantly making pistols, tanks, and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard. My Lord, I wish the war would end and that I see you well. May Allah protect you, father. I want you to pray for me. Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings."

Attached is the original letter along with the drawings by Sinwar's son: https://IDFANC.activetrail.biz/ANC10122026