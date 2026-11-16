Political commentator Amit Segal sharply criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara over her request that police suspend an internal review into the arrests of Ra'am activists on election day.

In a video he published under the title, "When the attorney general suddenly cares about conflicts of interest", Segal argued that Baharav-Miara's decision was justified in principle but raised questions in light of her positions in other cases.

Segal said, "The attorney general told the police, you cannot examine this whole affair concerning your handling of information passed on by the Prime Minister's Office, and the truth is that she is right. She is right because a body cannot investigate itself".

He immediately followed with criticism of the attorney general, "But if this separation is so important, why did you insist? You fought tooth and nail to investigate the military advocate general affair until even the High Court of Justice had to put a stop to it".

He also addressed her opposition to the proposed change in the status of the Police Internal Investigations Department, "And if that is the case, why did you fight tooth and nail against the bill that would remove the Police Internal Investigations Department from the State Attorney's Office precisely because of that same conflict of interest".

Segal concluded with a pointed question, "Why? Could it be that it is not conflicts of interest that bother you, but matters that are less politically convenient for you?"

Segal's criticism came after the attorney general and State Attorney Amit Aisman announced that they would hold a discussion on information passed from the Prime Minister's Office to police around election day.

Baharav-Miara also contacted Police Commissioner Danny Levy and asked him not to proceed with the internal review he had announced earlier in the day until the matter could be coordinated and an appropriate framework for the inquiry determined.

Earlier, the commissioner instructed his deputy, Deputy Commissioner Yair Hetzroni, to examine the systemic, organizational and command aspects of the police's handling of the affair. The review was to cover decision-making processes, the reporting chain and the division of responsibility among units, with its findings to be submitted within a week.

Police stressed that the review was not intended to interfere with investigative proceedings. Nevertheless, the Attorney General asked that it be suspended until an agreed framework for the inquiry was established.

The affair began with information passed to police by the Prime Minister's Office on the eve of the election. According to an investigation by the television program "Uvda", Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, directed police to a source who provided allegedly incriminating information about three Ra'am activists in southern Israel.

The information was entered into police intelligence systems, and the activists were arrested the following day on suspicion of election bribery. They were subsequently released, and according to reports, the case against them is expected to be closed.

Kan News reported today that the source was Daniel Greenberg, a former senior aide to Yossi Shelley, the previous director general of the Prime Minister's Office.

Following the reports, suspicions concerning the reliability of the information and the circumstances of its transfer to police are being examined, including the possibility that law enforcement mechanisms were used to influence the election.

The Prime Minister's Office rejected the allegations, saying Norden had acted as expected of a law-abiding citizen by passing information about a suspected offense to police. The office denied any further involvement on his part in the investigative proceedings.