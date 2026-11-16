Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara called on Police Commissioner Danny Levy on Monday evening not to proceed for now with the internal review he announced earlier in the day into police conduct surrounding the arrests of Ra'am activists on election day.

The request, coordinated with State Attorney Amit Eisman, was intended to put the review on hold pending a decision on the appropriate format for examining the matter.

A statement from the Attorney General's Office said Baharav-Miara and Eisman would hold a discussion on the transfer of information from the Prime Minister's Office to the police shortly before election day, examining all aspects of the affair.

The statement said, "At the same time, the attorney general, in coordination with the state attorney, contacted the police commissioner to ask that the Israel Police not proceed with the internal review it announced this morning until the matter is properly coordinated and a decision is made on the appropriate format for examining it".

The attorney general's statement came hours after police announced that the commissioner had instructed his deputy, Deputy Commissioner Yair Hetzroni, to examine police conduct surrounding the events on election day.

According to the police statement, the review was intended to examine decision-making processes, the reporting chain, coordination between units and the allocation of responsibility. It also stressed that the review would focus on systemic, organizational and command issues without interfering in investigative proceedings.

The commissioner instructed his deputy to submit his conclusions within a week. Police stressed that all actions taken on election day were carried out in accordance with the law and out of a commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the elections.

Following the attorney general's request, however, police have now been asked not to proceed with the review until arrangements for examining the affair are agreed upon in coordination with the Attorney General's Office and the State Attorney's Office.

The intervention follows reports by Channel 12 News and Kan News about intelligence information transferred from the Prime Minister's Office to police on the eve of the election. That information served as the basis for the arrests of three Ra'am activists in southern Israel on the day the polls opened.

According to an investigation by the television program "Uvda", Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, contacted the police commissioner's office and referred it to a source who provided purportedly incriminating information about the party's activists.

The information was entered into police intelligence systems, and the following day officers raided the activists' homes and arrested them on suspicion of electoral bribery. The suspects were later released, and according to the reports, the case against them is expected to be closed.

Kan News reported today that the source referred to police was Daniel Greenberg, a former senior aide to Yossi Shelley, the previous director general of the Prime Minister's Office. Greenberg's work included issues related to crime in Arab society.

The reports raised suspicions about the reliability of the information passed to police and whether law enforcement mechanisms had been used for political purposes.

The Prime Minister's Office rejected the allegations, stating that Norden acted lawfully when he passed information he had received to police.

The office said, "Information about criminal activity reached Chief of Staff Ido Norden. He fulfilled his duty, as would be expected of any law-abiding citizen, and put that person in contact with the police. Any further involvement by the chief of staff alleged in the report is false and constitutes grounds for a defamation suit".