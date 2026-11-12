The Jerusalem District Court judges presiding over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ordered Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara on Thursday to attend a special hearing next Wednesday on the future conduct of the trial. The decision came despite her request not to attend.

In their decision, Judges Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am, and Oded Shaham addressed the request to hold a hearing attended by all parties, including the attorney general.

The judges wrote, "We considered summoning the attorney general to such a hearing. We were informed that, after considering the matter, the attorney general believes there is no reason for her to attend and that she relies in this regard on the prosecution representatives appearing in the case".

However, the court did not accept Baharav-Miara's position. The judges ruled, "After considering this position, we have concluded that there is nevertheless added value in the attorney general attending in person".

The decision stated, "The reason is that, in order to conduct a purposeful two-way dialogue, we believe the official responsible for making decisions, and for their full significance and implications where necessary, must attend the hearing".

Another unresolved issue is how the hearing will be conducted. The judges clarified that no decision has yet been made on whether it will be held in public or behind closed doors.