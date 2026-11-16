Authorities in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia are investigating a series of confrontations involving Israeli tourists and anti-Israel activists, following escalating tensions in the coastal town of Itacaré.

The controversy has drawn the attention of local and federal authorities, prompting Bahia Governor Jerônimo Rodrigues to visit the area and announce additional security measures aimed at protecting residents and tourists.

At the center of the dispute is a historic building known as the "Blue House," which had served as a synagogue and gathering place for Jewish and Israeli travelers.

The property was rented by 21-year-old Rabbi Nehorai Yitzhak Tamsit, who had been living in Itacaré for approximately two years. After the owner declined to renew the lease, Tamsit agreed to vacate the building following unsuccessful efforts to resolve the disagreement.

Anti-Israel activists subsequently painted murals on the property, including a watermelon symbol associated with Palestinian solidarity and slogans such as "From the river to the sea Palestine will be free."

Footage circulated on social media showing a confrontation outside the building between activists and Jewish visitors wearing traditional religious clothing.

An Israeli security specialist who has lived in Brazil for approximately 20 years described the incident in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 News.

According to the specialist, identified only as R., activists entered the property during the evacuation, damaged photographs, painted anti-Israel graffiti and threw a menorah outside.

He said that when the young rabbi returned to collect his remaining belongings, a confrontation developed and he and other Israelis were forced to leave.

The security specialist described the removal of the menorah as particularly distressing for Brazil's Jewish community, comparing the images to a "Kristallnacht in Bahia."

He also claimed that much of the agitation was being driven by activists from outside the town rather than local residents.

According to R., the property owner subsequently requested that the murals be removed and issued a public apology.

The dispute follows earlier confrontations in Itacaré. In March, three Israeli tourists were detained and later released following an altercation during an anti-Israel demonstration.

A separate controversy emerged in Salvador, Bahia's capital, where a 33-year-old woman filed a police complaint alleging that an Israeli tourist had sexually harassed her. The woman said the incident had caused her considerable distress. Authorities are investigating her allegations, yet the suspect has not been identified.

The incidents have also generated political controversy at the national level.

Brazilian lawmaker Erika Hilton called on the country's Foreign Ministry to consider restricting entry to soldiers from Israel and other countries accused of war crimes by international organizations.

However, Bahia's Justice and Human Rights Secretary, Felipe Freitas, stated that authorities had identified no irregularities concerning the entry of Israeli tourists. He emphasized that visitors with valid documentation remain entitled to enter the region and that peaceful demonstrations are also permitted.

Meanwhile, local business owners and tourism workers have expressed concern that the confrontations could damage the area's economy.

Hundreds of residents, including merchants and employees in the tourism sector, demonstrated outside Itacaré's municipal government building last week in support of continued Israeli tourism.

The demonstrators highlighted the economic importance of Israeli visitors, particularly during periods when tourism is traditionally slower.

Speaking to Channel 12, R. estimated that approximately 4,000 Israelis visit Itacaré and another 15,000 travel to Morro de São Paulo. He said their spending supports local businesses, including accommodation providers, restaurants and recreational services.

He stressed that most residents have positive relations with Israeli visitors and that the disturbances have threatened livelihoods dependent on tourism.

Governor Rodrigues, a political ally of staunchly anti-Israel Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, met with municipal officials and security representatives during his visit to Itacaré.

"Tourists, from wherever they are from, will always be treated well," Rodrigues said in a video published on social media. "But we also want respect for Itacaré and the people of Bahia."

Following meetings with community representatives and activists, Bahia's government announced a series of measures on November 12, including increased police patrols in tourist areas through the end of April.

The measures also include programs addressing discrimination, religious intolerance, and sexual harassment, as well as additional training for tourism industry employees.

State officials said complaints involving both residents and visitors would be investigated, while emphasizing their commitment to maintaining respectful relations between tourists and the local population.