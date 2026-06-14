A 21-year-old woman died in Limeira, São Paulo, Brazil, after falling approximately 40 meters during a bungee jump.

According to the local military police, eyewitnesses reported that staff at the site failed to secure the safety ropes before releasing her from the bridge.

Video footage shows three men carrying her to the jump platform and lowering her over the edge while the safety rope remained on the ground. Seconds after the fall, bystanders can be heard shouting, “The rope! The rope, people!"

Rescue and emergency medical teams were dispatched, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Six individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, two of whom attempted to flee and were caught after a police chase.

Her boyfriend, who witnessed the event, collapsed and was taken to a hospital.

The investigation has been transferred to Limeira police to examine site safety procedures and the involvement of the companies responsible.