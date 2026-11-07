A livestream promoting Black Friday sales at a clothing store in Brazil descended into chaos when an SUV crashed through the storefront and plowed into the building as viewers watched online.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in Manaus, in the state of Amazonas. Guta Store owner Daylane Augusta and an employee were presenting clothing and advertising discounts when a Jeep Renegade suddenly veered off the road, smashed through the store's glass frontage and crashed inside.

The dramatic collision was captured live on camera. Footage shows the two women showcasing merchandise to viewers moments before the SUV suddenly bursts through the storefront, bringing the broadcast to an abrupt halt.

The crash caused extensive damage to the store. One employee suffered abrasions to her shoulder and received medical treatment, while Augusta was also injured and taken to a hospital for examination. She later reported experiencing body pain but said she was in good condition.

According to Brazilian media reports, the driver told police at the scene that she had fallen asleep at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the store. Police are investigating the incident, while forensic teams arrived to document the damage and collect evidence.

Following the crash, Augusta posted a message on social media reassuring customers and followers that everyone was safe. "We are all OK. We are still in shock and need to undergo all the examinations and procedures so that everything can be resolved," she wrote.