סולברג בבית הנשיא: "הטלת דופי בתוצאות הבחירות - סכנה של ממש"

On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, exactly one week after Israel's elections, Israeli President Isaac Herzog received the official results of the elections to the 26th Knesset.

The results were presented to Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, by the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Justice Noam Sohlberg.

During the ceremony, Sohlberg emphasized the obligation to respect the voters' decision, addressed suspicions of foreign interference in the elections, and clarified that there is currently no justification for delaying the publication of the results.

"Public trust in the electoral process is a precious asset," he began. "We all bear the responsibility to protect it - elected officials, public servants, and each and every one of us. It is easy to destroy, but very difficult to repair."

"Political disagreements do not have to end when the votes are counted. They will continue, and that is a good thing. But there is one thing we must all agree on: The election results, as legally determined, are binding on us all."

He added, "At this stage, these are only suspicions, and even if they are substantiated, the extent of their possible impact is limited," he clarified.

"We place our trust in the head of the Shin Bet, the Attorney General, the Police Commissioner, the head of the Criminal Investigations Department, and their personnel to carry out this important task together with the utmost professionalism," he said.

Sohlberg explained that, under the provisions of Basic Law: The Knesset, the election results must be published on schedule and that the suspicions under investigation do not justify postponing their publication. However, he noted that should evidence emerge that warrants such action, the legal process established by law would allow an appeal against the election results.

Sohlberg also addressed allegations concerning voting within the Arab community, stressing, "These suspicions must not, under any circumstances, cast doubt on the votes of members of the Arab community. High voter turnout is a welcome development in every sector of Israeli society."

"Elections are the way we have chosen to manage these disagreements: not through violent force, but through the ballot box. Every person makes their voice heard, every vote is counted, and every vote carries equal weight," he added.

Toward the conclusion of his remarks, Sohlberg thanked Central Elections Committee employees, led by Acting Director General attorney Dean Livne, and all those involved in administering the elections.

He concluded, "The electoral process, which I was entrusted with overseeing, strengthened my belief in our resilience and our aspiration to do good. We have presented its results to you. A total of 5,717,397 men and women went to vote. We must all respect their decision."