Balloons carrying GPS devices were found in the agricultural fields of Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha. According to information provided by the kibbutz, no explosives were found on the balloons, and their origin has yet to be determined.

Following the incident, the community's management is demanding that security authorities investigate where the balloons came from, inform residents of their findings and take steps to prevent similar incidents.

Ein Hashlosha community manager Shiri Aviv said the kibbutz was taking the discovery seriously, even in the absence of evidence of explosives. She said, "We have zero tolerance for incidents like these", adding, "We remember well the days when balloons carrying explosive devices reached our fields. After everything we have been through, we will not agree to return to those days."

Aviv stressed that the kibbutz expects an immediate response from security authorities and a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident. She said, "We demand that security authorities address the incident immediately and with the utmost seriousness, determine where the balloons came from, inform the public and act to ensure that such incidents do not recur."

The community manager focused in particular on the safety of farmers, who must enter and work in the agricultural fields every day. She said, "Our farmers go out every morning to work the land. They should not have to worry about what they will find in the field when they arrive."

Aviv added that the state is responsible for the farmers' safety, just as it is responsible for residents' safety in their homes. She said, "The responsibility for ensuring that they can work safely in the fields rests with the state, just as it bears responsibility for the safety of the residents of Ein Hashlosha and all residents of the area in their homes."

She concluded by demanding action from decision-makers, regardless of their political affiliation, saying, "The safety of residents does not distinguish between right and left. It is the responsibility of decision-makers, and we expect to see that responsibility translated into action right now."