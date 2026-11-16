Yeshiva heads and community sextons from across Modi’in Illit gathered last Thursday for a conference held in cooperation with Gomlei Chesed, a local charity led by Rabbi Yisrael Katz, Behadrey Haredim reported.

Gomlei Chesed distributes more than 10,000 boxes of chicken each month to more than 3,500 kollel students (married yeshiva students) in the city.

At the gathering, Rabbi Katz announced that 1,500 more students from participating kollels would join the distribution program and that registration would open to additional kollels and communities.

Behadrey Haredim noted that the announcement that drew the most excitement among participants and families was that salmon would be added to the monthly deliveries.

Each family will receive an amount of salmon calculated based on family size, delivered to its doorstep. The initiative is intended to ease the burden on kollel families and help them honor and enjoy Shabbat (Sabbath)..