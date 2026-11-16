60 Birds Smuggled from Jordan Seized at Border

Customs inspectors at the Rabin Crossing foiled an attempt to smuggle approximately 60 parrots, goldfinches and goldfinch-canary hybrids into Israel.

The birds were found hidden in various parts of a vehicle arriving from Jordan with two occupants, a couple from one of Jerusalem's Arab areas.

Following the discovery, investigators from the Tax Authority’s special operations unit and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority were called to the crossing and questioned the two suspects.

The birds were transferred to the Veterinary Services for care.