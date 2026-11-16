A flight attendant suffered a severe allergic reaction after accidentally eating sesame on a Lufthansa flight from Israel to Frankfurt on Sunday night.

An Israeli doctor among the passengers provided lifesaving treatment, and the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Belgrade.

As the flight attendant's condition deteriorated, the crew asked passengers for medical assistance.

Several doctors on board responded, including Dr. Uriel Trahtemberg, head of the intensive care unit at Galilee Medical Center.

Dr. Trahtemberg recognized the severity of the allergic reaction, located adrenaline in the aircraft's medical kit and administered it to the flight attendant. The treatment stabilized his condition and saved his life.

Following the incident, the aircraft diverted to Belgrade, Serbia, where it made an emergency landing. A local medical team met the flight attendant upon landing and took him to a hospital for further treatment.