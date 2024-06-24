Dr. Eyal Sela, head of the ENT department at the Galilee Medical Center, found a creative and effective solution for injured people, including combat casualties, who arrive at the hospital with shrapnel in the head and neck area.

The solution is a metal detector, purchased on AliExpress, that locates them more easily and saves a lot of time and complications.

For a long period, since the outbreak of the war, injured people with shrapnel wounds in the head and neck area have been arriving at the department. However, Dr. Sela felt frustrated; the surgeries to remove the shrapnel took a long time because it was difficult to locate them.

Out of frustration, he came up with a creative idea: he purchased an ordinary metal detector and used it for quick location of shrapnel in the head and neck. "When it comes to shrapnel in the hand or leg, it is easier to locate, but when the shrapnel is in the head and neck area, it is much more challenging," explains Dr. Sela, adding that it is a very sensitive surgery. "Every slight movement to the right or left during surgery can cause paralysis due to the proximity to nerves and blood vessels".

The idea came to him after a soldier, who was wounded by Hezbollah fire in Lebanon with a bullet at the base of his skull, was brought to the department. "I knew where the bullet was, but despite that, for more than an hour I couldn't locate it. During the surgery, I told myself: 'If I had a metal detector, I would find it quickly'."

Dr. Sela ordered a metal detector that beeps every time it approaches shrapnel. Since then, he has "extracted" shrapnel, with the help of the metal detector, from the bodies of several injured people, including a soldier who was recently injured in the drone attack in Hurfeish.

"He arrived in serious condition, with shrapnel in his neck and skull. The entry wound was in one place, and the shrapnel in another, so without the device, it could have taken a very long time, especially since the shrapnel was in particularly sensitive places. The metal detector significantly shortened the procedure, saved complications, and prevented unnecessary incisions."

Recently, Dr. Sela presented his new "patent" at the annual conference of the Society of ENT Doctors and Head and Neck Surgeons.