חבר כנסת שכל הבניין שנא | הרב משה גנץ

Rabbi Moshe Ganz, a prominent religious Zionist rabbi, shared an anecdote about Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, describing how the minister's respectful treatment of his Tel Aviv neighbors helped overcome their initial hostility toward him.

Rabbi Ganz said his brother had met Minister Wasserlauf, who told him about the negative reactions he initially faced from neighbors because of his political position.

"Everyone was against him. Everyone cursed him and wrote things about him, and so on," Rabbi Ganz recounted.

Over time, however, the neighbors' attitudes changed. According to Rabbi Ganz, nearly all those who had initially opposed Wasserlauf began treating him more positively, despite their political differences.

The rabbi attributed the change to Wasserlauf's decision to consistently treat his neighbors with kindness and respect rather than respond to their hostility in kind.

"A person of great character can overcome great hatred," Rabbi Ganz said. "Respond with a friendly demeanor. It works."

Rabbi Ganz also pointed to what he described as a broader shift in Israeli society's attitude toward religious Jews.

"Today we are truly seeing what our forebears did not see. Our forebears faced nothing but contempt," he said.

He argued that growing segments of Israeli society now recognize that people of faith have valuable insights to offer.