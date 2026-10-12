Finance Minister and Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich addressed the controversy over haredi enlistment and criticism from the national-religious community over his approach to haredi leadership during an election-season meeting hosted by Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

Smotrich was asked why he had refrained from responding to remarks by Rabbi Dov Lando, one of the leading figures in the haredi community. He explained that his silence did not signal agreement, but reflected his desire to avoid a public confrontation with a Torah scholar.

“God forbid that my silence should be interpreted as agreement. We are taught to be careful with our elders," Smotrich said. “If I thought a response would be helpful, I would respond. But I do not challenge a Torah scholar."

He added: “It pains me, and I pray to the Almighty that He will lead him to repent as well, but there is no need to respond."

Smotrich stressed that his positions were clear and would not change in response to criticism from haredi leaders.

“Our position is well known, and our worldview is clear. I have no doubt that the path of Religious Zionism, which combines Torah and everyday life, scholarship and military service, is the truth, and that is the path we are advancing," he said.

Turning to the question of haredi enlistment, Smotrich said it had been a mistake not to advance the draft legislation that was under consideration about two years ago. He argued that passing the bill could have significantly increased enlistment.

“I think we should have passed the bill that was on the table," he said. “If we had passed it two years ago, thousands of haredim would already be serving in the IDF. Haredi leaders would have legitimized enlistment, paving the way for a comprehensive national government plan to bring haredim into military service."

Smotrich added that the government had already taken extensive steps to address the issue: “We have done a great many things."