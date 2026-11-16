MK Yosef Taieb (Shas) has written to Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron and Supervisor of Banks Daniel Hahiashvili, demanding an immediate halt to a plan that would allow banks to switch customers to digital-only notifications, even without their explicit consent.

Under draft directives published by the Bank of Israel for public comment earlier this month, the banking system's current default arrangements would change.

For consumers, this means banks could stop sending physical letters to their mailboxes, including critical alerts about exceeding credit limits, unusual charges and routine updates, and provide the information exclusively through the bank's app or website.

In his letter, Taieb warns that the move could cause direct financial harm to customers who do not regularly use online channels, including senior citizens, the haredi community and other groups unfamiliar with technology.

He said a customer who does not check the app could miss a notification about an unexpected charge or an account exceeding its limit, losing the opportunity to respond in time to protect their money.

"For these groups, a printed letter is not a luxury but a basic and essential service, serving as their sole means of monitoring and overseeing their financial resources," Taieb wrote.

The Bank of Israel did include safeguards in the draft, under which customers aged 70 and over, as well as customers who have not accessed the bank's website or app for an entire year, would not be switched to digital correspondence at the bank's initiative. In addition, any customer would be able to request continued delivery of printed mail.

However, Taieb argues that these exemptions are insufficient, since accessing the app just once does not demonstrate a customer's ability to monitor official notifications. He also argues that placing the burden on customers to request physical mail infringes on their basic right to information.

Beyond the consumer implications, Taieb criticizes the Banking Supervision Department's conduct toward the Knesset. He says the issue was already discussed this past January by the Economic Affairs Committee, then chaired by MK David Bitan, and that the discussion concluded with an agreement to establish a review team, while the Bank of Israel also stated that it would not advance the move without the committee's consent.

Now, Taieb argues, the Bank of Israel is publishing the draft for public consultation during a period in which the newly-constituted Economic Affairs Committee has yet to convene. The deadline for public comments has been set for this coming Wednesday, and Taieb is demanding that the process be frozen until the committee holds an urgent discussion.